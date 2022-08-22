New Jersey waving sales tax on school supplies beginning Saturday

New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won over $480 million in July, an increase of 6.7% from a year ago. But the resort's nine casinos continue to struggle to return to pre-pandemic levels in terms of the amount won from in-person gamblers, with five of them winning less in July 2022 than they did in July 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic began. Figures released Tuesday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show that the casinos collectively won just under $299 million from in-person gamblers.