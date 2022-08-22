New Jersey waving sales tax on school supplies beginning Saturday

TRENTON — New Jersey is suspending sales taxes on various items for students as they prepare to return to the classroom.
From Aug. 27 to Sept. 5, the state's sales tax will be off limits on school supplies including binders, book bags and calculators. Art supplies, such as paint and paint brushes, are included in the tax holiday.
Even computers on sale for under $3,000 will also not be taxed for the week, according to the state Division of Taxation.
The state is omitting the sales tax while record-high inflation threatens student accessibility to needed school supplies as most begin the academic school year in the coming weeks.
Outside the classroom, materials needed for sports will be tax-free for the week and include swimming goggles, shin guards and shoulder pads, the Division said.
People are also reading…
A full list of items included in the sales tax holiday is available on the Division's website.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.