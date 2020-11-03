New Jersey voters approve legalizing marijuana and lean toward tax breaks for veterans

New Jersey voters approved legalizing marijuana in the state and a measure that would expand the pool of veterans eligible for property tax deductions.

Another question that would delay redistricting until census figures are completed for the state was leaning toward approval.

With 3,680 of 6,348 precincts reporting, or 58% percent, voters were in favor of legalizing marijuana by an overwhelming margin. In all, 1,593,808 voters were in favor, with 776,228 opposed, according to data reported by The Associated Press as of 10:15 p.m.

The voting wasn’t a huge surprise — pre-election polls showed roughly 60% of New Jersey voters supported legalization. Gov. Phil Murphy and the Democratic-controlled Legislature have also thrown their support to the change.

The measure puts the state commission overseeing the medical marijuana program in charge of creating a recreational-use market. Along with an age restriction, cannabis would be subject to the state’s 6.625% sales tax, as well as allowing municipalities to levy an additional 2% tax.

The vote to extend tax breaks to veterans who didn’t serve during wartime was garnering even greater support, with 1,783,987, or 77% of the votes cast in favor as of 10:15 p.m., compared to 547,379 no votes.