New Jersey traffic deaths reach 15-year high

New Jersey’s roads were more deadly to motorists last year, as traffic deaths passed 700 for the first time since 2007, according to unofficial fatality statistics.

State Police records show 706 deaths resulting from 682 crashes last year, surpassing 2021, when 667 crashes killed 697 people on state roads.

Atlantic County Public Safety Director Michael Fedorko said poor driving practices, specifically speeding, contributed to New Jersey’s rising count of deadly car crashes.

“You’re getting these cars that have 500-, 600-, 700-horsepower engines, and people are moving,” said Fedorko, a former state trooper. “When they get these crashes, sometimes it’s just fatal.”

Atlantic County had relatively fewer fatalities compared with other counties. It recorded 49 fatalities in 2021, dropping to 34 in 2022, bucking the statewide trend, Fedorko said.

“I attribute this to the chiefs paying more attention to fatalities and instructing their patrols to be more vigilant, especially in areas where fatalities are increasing,” he said.

Cape May County had 15 deaths from 14 crashes in 2022, an increase from 12 in both categories in 2021, State Police records show. Ocean County recorded 53 deaths tied to 49 crashes in 2022, up from 44 dead in 43 crashes in 2021. Cumberland County recorded 22 deaths from 22 crashes in 2022, down from 28 deaths in 27 crashes in 2021.

Nationally, U.S. traffic deaths appeared to drop during the first nine months of 2022. That’s compared to 2021, when nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads, the highest number in 16 years as Americans’ cars returned to the roads after the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The drop is encouraging, officials said.

“Fatalities have not increased for two quarters now, but we have far more work to do to save lives and address the crisis on our nation’s roadways,” said Ann Carlson, acting administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. “That means investing in safety, implementing strategies that work, and embracing the safe system approach outlined in the Department’s National Roadway Safety Strategy.”

Pedestrian deaths, however, are estimated by the NHTSA to have risen over the first half of 2022. The number of cyclists killed in crashes rose 8% compared with a year earlier, while motorcyclist deaths rose 5% and pedestrian deaths were up 2%.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, most crash deaths in 2022 involved the driver (393), according to State Police data. Drivers ages 50-64 lead the state with 86 deaths, with motorists ages 30-39 following, at 76. Pedestrians were second (192), followed by vehicle passengers (102) and bicyclists (17).

Fedorko sees more public awareness of roadway dangers and a stricter police presence as a progressive path to sending crash fatalities downward again, promoting better habits and limiting inattentive driving.

“We really pay attention to this,” Fedorko said of Atlantic County’s public safety team.

Traffic-associated deaths continue to rise while New Jersey is working to fulfill its 2020 Strategic Highway Safety Plan, a five-year initiative by the state Department of Transportation to make traveling Garden State roads less of a risk.

It sets goals of reducing traffic deaths on state roads by finding areas of roadway tied to fatal accidents, promoting safe driving behavior and studying potential correlations between crashes and underserved communities, according to the full plan available online.

The plan includes monitoring behavior by commercial drivers in high-risk locations and recommendations for law enforcement training to strengthen driver behavior.

“Traffic related deaths continue to be the leading cause of accidental deaths in New Jersey and the nation,” according to a 2021 state report on making New Jersey’s highways safer. “Through enforcement and education programs targeting the motoring public, we will continue to work towards the reduction of motor vehicle fatalities on our roadways.”

That enforcement includes efforts such as that of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department after being made aware of potential speeders traveling Spruce Avenue, which runs through farmland.

Egg Harbor Township police Lt. Cherie Burgan said someone near Reed’s Organic Farm & Animal Sanctuary along the road was concerned about speeding motorists possibly striking pedestrians. The force is performing an assessment to consider a tougher presence on the road and enforcing traffic laws, Burgan said.

Burgan said the department has instructed its officers to crack down on poor driving, performing more traffic stops and issuing citations if warranted.

“Because of the pandemic, we were responding a lot more to medical calls,” Burgan said. “As opposed to being proactive, we were reactive during that time. So we have increased our motor vehicle stops significantly.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.