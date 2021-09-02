New Jersey tops 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, with 18 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,115
New deaths: 18
Total number of positive cases: 955,692
Total number of deaths: 24,188
Total vaccine doses administered: 11,160,568
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 27,455 cases, 673 deaths, 303,795 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 5,364 cases, 183 deaths, 112,693 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 16,034 cases, 411 deaths, 142,690 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 71,968 cases, 2,066 deaths, 581,135 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Sept. 2
Source: N.J. Department of Health
