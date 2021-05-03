New Jersey to lift most restrictions for businesses May 19, 6-foot distance remains

TRENTON — Capacity restrictions in New Jersey related to COVID-19 will be significantly reduced this month, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday following a similar announcement from New York state.

As of May 19, restaurants, stores, casinos, salons, barber shops, gyms, indoor and outdoor pools, amusement facilities, places of worship, and theaters will be able to operate at 100% capacity so long as 6-foot social distancing and masking requirements remain in place, Murphy said during his regular COVID-19 response briefing.

"Should the CDC revise its 6-foot distancing guidance, we will revise our requirements accordingly," he said. "My guess is that that 6-foot number will come down."

Other capacity changes as of May 19 include: no limit on party size per table (currently at eight people); no limit on outdoor gatherings; 250-person limit on catered events, funeral or memorial services, performances, political activities, and commercial gathering; and 30% capacity limit for indoor fixed-seat venues with 1,000 seats or more such as concerts and sporting events.

In addition, effective Friday, socially distanced bar seating can resume in New Jersey. For both restaurant tables and bars, seating can be closer than 6-feet if barriers are in place. Buffets also can resume operations.