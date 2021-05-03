New Jersey to lift most indoor capacity restrictions May 19

TRENTON — Restrictions in New Jersey related to COVID-19 will be significantly reduced this month, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday following a similar announcement from New York state.
As of May 19, restaurants, retail businesses, casinos, gyms, indoor and outdoor pools, and theaters will be able to operate at 100% capacity so long as 6-foot of social distancing and face masking requirements remain in place, Murphy said during his regular COVID-19 response briefing.
"Should the CDC revise its 6-foot distancing guidance, we will revise our requirements accordingly...my guess is that that 6 foot number will come down," he said.
Other capacity changes as of May 19 include: no limit on outdoor gatherings; 250-person limit on catered events, funeral or memorial services, performances, political activities, and commercial gathering; and 30% capacity limit for indoor venues with 1,000 seats or more like concerts, sporting events.
In addition, effective Friday, socially distanced bar seating can resume in New Jersey. For both restaurant tables and bars, seating can be closer than 6-feet if barriers are in place. The restriction on table size, which has been eight or less people, will also be removed.
"These are the most aggressive steps we have taken to reopen to date," he said. "We have done exactly what we said we would do all along. We have made these decisions on our public health metrics and not on politics."
Murphy is also moving up the start dates for the increased capacity limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings released last week, from May 10 to May 7. On April 26, Murphy announced indoor and outdoor gathering limits would increase to 50% and 500 people, respectively, as of May 10, and that dancing at these events could resume.
Murphy's announcement followed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's earlier Monday, who said that capacity restrictions in the tri-state area, including New Jersey, will increase to 100% for many venues.
"Today is a milestone for New York state and a significant moment of transition," Cuomo said at the start of his press briefing.
Cuomo said that the tri-state region is too interconnected not to make decisions in a coordinated manner.
"Most capacity restrictions will end across the tri-state area," Cuomo said, from offices to hair salons to Broadway. "No capacity restrictions on all of those activities."
In New Jersey, declining positive cases and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, combined with a climbing, although slowed, number of vaccinated residents have led to the governor, in the joint move with New York state and Connecticut, to ease restrictions.
According to data available on the New Jersey's COVID-19 dashboard, there are 1,048 new confirmed cases as of Monday, a drop from 3,500 one month ago. There were 19 new confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 22,975.
There are 3.26 million New Jersey residents who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The state's goal was to reach 4.7 million of 70% of eligible residents by the start of summer.
Murphy said that the only way to ensure that the numbers keeping trending in the right direction is to get more residents vaccinated before announcing a series of new or expanded vaccine outreach initiatives, including "Grateful for the Shot," which targets religious organizations, and "Shot and a Beer," working with New Jersey craft breweries.
"Every single activity that we just discussed is substantially safer if you are vaccinated," Murphy said.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
