 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Jersey to lift most indoor capacity restrictions May 19
0 comments
featured

New Jersey to lift most indoor capacity restrictions May 19

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

TRENTON — Restrictions in New Jersey related to COVID-19 will be significantly reduced this month, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday following a similar announcement from New York state.

As of May 19, restaurants, retail businesses, casinos, gyms, indoor and outdoor pools, and theaters will be able to operate at 100% capacity so long as 6-foot of social distancing and face masking requirements remain in place, Murphy said during his regular COVID-19 response briefing.

"Should the CDC revise its 6-foot distancing guidance, we will revise our requirements accordingly...my guess is that that 6 foot number will come down," he said.

Other capacity changes as of May 19 include: no limit on outdoor gatherings; 250-person limit on catered events, funeral or memorial services, performances, political activities, and commercial gathering; and 30% capacity limit for indoor venues with 1,000 seats or more like concerts, sporting events. 

In addition, effective Friday, socially distanced bar seating can resume in New Jersey. For both restaurant tables and bars, seating can be closer than 6-feet if barriers are in place. The restriction on table size, which has been eight or less people, will also be removed.

"These are the most aggressive steps we have taken to reopen to date," he said. "We have done exactly what we said we would do all along. We have made these decisions on our public health metrics and not on politics."

Murphy is also moving up the start dates for the increased capacity limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings released last week, from May 10 to May 7. On April 26, Murphy announced indoor and outdoor gathering limits would increase to 50% and 500 people, respectively, as of May 10, and that dancing at these events could resume. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Murphy's announcement followed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's earlier Monday, who said that capacity restrictions in the tri-state area, including New Jersey, will increase to 100% for many venues.

"Today is a milestone for New York state and a significant moment of transition," Cuomo said at the start of his press briefing.

Cuomo said that the tri-state region is too interconnected not to make decisions in a coordinated manner. 

"Most capacity restrictions will end across the tri-state area," Cuomo said, from offices to hair salons to Broadway. "No capacity restrictions on all of those activities."

In New Jersey, declining positive cases and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, combined with a climbing, although slowed, number of vaccinated residents have led to the governor, in the joint move with New York state and Connecticut, to ease restrictions.

According to data available on the New Jersey's COVID-19 dashboard, there are 1,048 new confirmed cases as of Monday, a drop from 3,500 one month ago. There were 19 new confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 22,975.

There are 3.26 million New Jersey residents who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The state's goal was to reach 4.7 million of 70% of eligible residents by the start of summer.

Murphy said that the only way to ensure that the numbers keeping trending in the right direction is to get more residents vaccinated before announcing a series of new or expanded vaccine outreach initiatives, including "Grateful for the Shot," which targets religious organizations, and "Shot and a Beer," working with New Jersey craft breweries.

"Every single activity that we just discussed is substantially safer if you are vaccinated," Murphy said. 

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New NASA Administrator: 'It's a new day in space'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News