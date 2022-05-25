New Jersey to increase law enforcement presence in schools following Texas mass shooting

New Jersey is responding to Tuesday’s mass shooting in Texas by increasing police presence in schools.

Gov. Phil Murphy wrote on Twitter Tuesday that the Office of the Attorney General has asked for a larger law-enforcement presence at New Jersey schools effective immediately. County prosecutors, Murphy said, are to direct municipal police departments to increase their presence in schools within their jurisdictions.

State Troopers will increase their presence at schools where they act as the primary law enforcement agency.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure students, parents, and educators feel safe at school,” Murphy said in his Twitter post.

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. After barricading himself inside a classroom, the assailant, Salvador Ramos, was eventually killed by law enforcement.

It was the deadliest school shooting in the United States since the December 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newton, Connecticut, which killed 20 children and six adults.

Murphy will hold a news conference to address the matter at noon Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

