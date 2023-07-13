With wind-generated electricity on its way to New Jersey, unless shore community critics manage to derail the state and federal plans soon, New Jersey is starting to look at another potential source of coastal energy: the tides.

On Wednesday, the Board of Public Utilities tapped Rutgers University to evaluate the potential to use the power of tides to generate electricity, using current literature to evaluate the feasibility and create a recommendation, and include potential locations for tidal power plants.

Any coastal engineer, or any lifeguard on the beach, can confirm the overwhelming power of tides and ocean currents.

The potential to generate power is enormous, Kevin Nedza, director of special projects for the BPU, told the board at the Wednesday meeting.

“However, the industry itself and the technologies available for harnessing this energy are rather immature and are not currently capable of supplying energy at grid scale,” he said at the meeting.

He did not immediately respond to a request for an interview on the topic.

So far, tidal power generates an insignificant amount of electricity around the world. There are no tidal energy power systems in the United States, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, but there are several demonstration projects in development, and tidal barges are in place in France, India and Canada, with smaller plants in Russia, China and South Korea.

A state bill last year put $500,000 toward studying wave and tidal energy as a potential power source, as part of a state goal to move its power generation away from fossil fuels.

At the same BPU meeting Wednesday, board President Joseph Fiordaliso described climate change in dire terms and said people have a responsibility to address it.

“It’s our obligation to mitigate the effects of climate change,” he said at the meeting. “Otherwise, it’s going to alter our way of life. It’s going to alter what we eat. It’s going to (alter) every phase of our life.”

Fiordaliso has faced criticism from some shore community officials for his support for offshore wind power projects, and he wears a windmill-shaped lapel pin. While many in South Jersey seek to slow down offshore wind projects, he has said progress has not come fast enough, seeing them as key to reducing carbon emissions linked to the warming air and ocean.

“I may not be around to see the dramatic effects, but our young folks will,” Fiordaliso said Wednesday. “We will be judged by how well we mitigate the effects of climate change.”

According to the Energy Information Administration, tidal and wave energy can be used to generate electricity with systems that rise and fall with the tides, and with turbines that turn in the currents.

Nedza said tidal energy is predictable and dependable.

BPU Board member Zenon Christodoulou said tides have continued for billions of years and praised New Jersey innovation, saying it could find a way to capture and use that power.

Fiordaliso joked at the meeting that he and Christodoulou would use surfboards to test the potential power.

“Is that right?” he said.

“Absolutely. You go first,” replied Christodoulou.