New Jersey tells drivers to watch out for farm vehicles

Farm Machinery on Roads Awareness

TRENTON — The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is urging drivers to share the road with farm equipment using roads to transport crops.

The department released a public service announcement video on its YouTube page Thursday.

In it, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Fisher warns about the dangers of aggressive driving while sharing the road with large farming vehicles.

Fisher asks drivers to yield to heavy moving equipment, especially when behind them on non-passable roads. Passing illegally can be fatal, especially when large farming vehicles make it difficult to see oncoming traffic.

“When you see moving farm equipment on the road, it means they are already at work,” Fisher said. “We implore drivers to have patience when they encounter a farm vehicle. Roads in many rural areas are narrower, have obstructed sightlines, and farm equipment moves slowly and can be difficult to see around. It’s better to be a few minutes late and avoid a devastating collision.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 30% of the total vehicle miles traveled in 2019 were in rural areas, yet 45% of all traffic fatalities occurred on rural roads.

A driver approaching a marked slow-moving vehicle from behind before attempting to pass must slow their speed to that of the slow-moving vehicle if there are fewer than two lanes of traffic flowing in the same direction, the department said.

Registered farm vehicles may use state roads and highways for 50 miles. Vehicles used exclusively for farm purposes or any vehicles like them being towed by another vehicle must display a triangular, red and orange “slow moving vehicle” stamp on the vehicle's rear, the department said.

New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Doug Fisher

Fisher

 David Gard

