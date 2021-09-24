New Jersey Supreme Court denies appeal, clears way to close Cumberland County Jail

The path is clear for the Cumberland County Jail to close after the New Jersey Supreme Court rejected an appeal from the Office of the Public Defender, Jody Hirata, a county spokesperson, said Thursday.

The appeal sought to overturn a decision by the Superior Court that allowed the county to close the jail, Hirata said in a statement.

Joseph Derella, director of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, called the Supreme Court's decision a "victory for residents and taxpayers of Cumberland County."

Derella said now that the legal obstacles are out of the way, the county will transfer detainees to other facilities and construct a holding facility at the current site of the county jail.

“Our decision to utilize shared corrections facilities will protect the health, safety and rights of Cumberland County’s detainees while saving our taxpayers millions dollars a year for years to come,” Derella said.

Plans to close the jail permanently were announced last summer as the county backed away from a plan to build a new, $65 million jail.

