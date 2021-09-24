 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Jersey Supreme Court denies appeal, clears way to close Cumberland County Jail
0 comments
top story

New Jersey Supreme Court denies appeal, clears way to close Cumberland County Jail

{{featured_button_text}}
Cumberland County jail (copy)

The New Jersey Supreme Court cleared a path Thursday for the closure of the Cumberland County Jail in Bridgeton. Plans to close the jail permanently were announced last summer as the county backed away from a plan to build a new, $65 million jail.

 Press archives

The path is clear for the Cumberland County Jail to close after the New Jersey Supreme Court rejected an appeal from the Office of the Public Defender, Jody Hirata, a county spokesperson, said Thursday.

The appeal sought to overturn a decision by the Superior Court that allowed the county to close the jail, Hirata said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Joseph Derella, director of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, called the Supreme Court's decision a "victory for residents and taxpayers of Cumberland County."

Derella said now that the legal obstacles are out of the way, the county will transfer detainees to other facilities and construct a holding facility at the current site of the county jail.

“Our decision to utilize shared corrections facilities will protect the health, safety and rights of Cumberland County’s detainees while saving our taxpayers millions dollars a year for years to come,” Derella said.

Plans to close the jail permanently were announced last summer as the county backed away from a plan to build a new, $65 million jail.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcanic eruption continues in the Canary Islands

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News