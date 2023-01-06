New Jersey suggests gypsy moth treatment for local forestry

Eight municipalities in Cape May, Ocean and Burlington counties are recommended for gypsy moth treatment by the state Department of Agriculture in May and June.

The Department is looking to treat 5,100 acres of both residential and county-owned property for the species after it conducted egg mass surveys from August to December of last year.

Participation in the program is voluntary, the department said in a Friday news release.

State Department of Agriculture Douglas Fisher said committing to the treatment program can help tame the insect's population for several years.

"This program has been very effective over the last several years and helps preserve the valuable trees and plants that are a food source for this destructive pest," Fisher said.

Locally, a meeting will be held at the Dennis Township Municipal Building at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 to detail the Department's treatment plan.

Wooded areas in the counties are eligible for treatment because they are found to have an average of over 500 egg masses per acre and be at least 40 acres in size, the department's threshold. A single egg mass holds up to 500 eggs, the department said.

The insect is known for being a pest for tree lives.

Any gypsy moth defoliation can kill a healthy tree by making it more vulnerable to other forms of damage. Oak trees are the typical host for the insect.

The Department recommended 8,961 acres in both Cape May and Burlington counties for treatment last year.

No areas in the state were considered for treatment in 2019 and 2020.