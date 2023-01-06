 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New Jersey suggests gypsy moth treatment for Cape May, Ocean counties

  • 0
Gypsy Moth Eggs

A gypsy moth tries to cover exposed eggs in a damaged sac.

 Dan Grote

The migratory monarch butterfly travels more than 2400 miles between Canada and Mexico. In July, the insect was placed on the endangered species list by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. El Rosario in the state of Michoacan is the world's largest sanctuary for the monarch butterfly. But defenders of the species are facing increasing environmental and security threats.

Eight municipalities in Cape May, Ocean and Burlington counties are recommended for gypsy moth treatment by the state Department of Agriculture in May and June.

The department is looking to treat 5,100 acres of residential and county-owned property for the species, also known as LDD, after it conducted egg mass surveys from August to December of last year.

Participation in the program is voluntary, the department said Friday in a news release.

Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher said committing to the treatment program can help tame the insect's population for several years.

"This program has been very effective over the last several years and helps preserve the valuable trees and plants that are a food source for this destructive pest," Fisher said.

People are also reading…

A meeting will be held at the Dennis Township Municipal Building at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 to detail the department's treatment plan. 

Wooded areas in the counties are eligible for treatment because they were found to have an average of more than 500 egg masses per acre and be at least 40 acres in size. A single egg mass holds up to 500 eggs, the department said.

Any LDD defoliation can kill a healthy tree by making it more vulnerable to other forms of damage. Oak trees are the typical host for the insect.

The department recommended 8,961 acres in both Cape May and Burlington counties for treatment last year.

No areas in the state were considered for treatment in 2019 and 2020.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News