State residents narrowly oppose continuing offshore wind development amid concerns over marine mammal deaths, a new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University found.

According to the poll, 39% of New Jerseyans believe developing clean-energy infrastructure off the coast should stop, compared with 35% who support its continuation.

Animal advocates and Republican lawmakers have, for the past roughly five months, implored the state government to cease development operations, calling for a moratorium on work to develop multiple wind farms off the coast.

Ocean Wind 1, Ocean Wind 2 and Atlantic Shores are all in the permitting process.

As work in the ocean continues prior to the windmills being installed, fears of negative environmental impact have been stoked by dozens of dead whales and dolphins appearing on Jersey Shore beaches. State and federal officials have said there is no evidence linking the marine mammal deaths to the wind work.

“If we’re going to meet the (Gov. Phil) Murphy administration’s green energy goals, New Jersey needs to build a lot of wind farms, and fast,” said Dan Cassino, a professor of government and politics at FDU and the director of the poll. “But, the administration just hasn’t convinced the public that it’s a good idea.”

The poll was released one week before state lawmakers on the Assembly Science, Innovation and Technology Committee will hold a "scientific-based" hearing on marine mammal deaths, a trend on the East Coast that has been studied by the federal government since 2016, before work to develop wind farms off New Jersey began.

When asked about wind farm development without including public concerns over the mammal deaths, 42% of respondents said the project should continue, compared with 33% saying that it should be stopped, according to the Fairleigh Dickinson poll.

However, when the question alluded to the deaths, 28% said development should continue, while 46% said it should be discontinued.

“The argument that the wind farms are hurting cute, smart animals just craters support,” said Cassino. “People concerned about the environment want to have green energy, but put that up against dolphins, and the dolphins are going to win every time.”

The poll found the difference is mostly driven by Democrats. Among Democrats, who mostly favor expanding green-energy initiatives, citing the whale and dolphin deaths drops support for continued development of offshore wind by 24 points (from 65% to 41%). For Republicans, it reduces support by 12 points (from 27% to 15%).

Democrats are particularly likely to support offshore wind over Republicans and independents, the poll found.

A majority (53%) of Democrats said development should be continued, with just 21% saying it should be stopped. Feelings are reversed for Republicans, with 21% supporting the projects and 62 %saying they should be stopped.

Independents neared a split, with 47% saying development should be suspended.

Opinions also vary between shoreline and inland counties.

Only 33% of people surveyed in Atlantic, Cape May, Ocean and Monmouth counties favor offshore wind coming to the Jersey Shore, compared to higher support from people in Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex and Union counties, the poll found.

“This isn’t a regional issue in New Jersey,” said Cassino. “Whether you’re actually going to see the offshore wind farms doesn’t matter nearly as much as whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat.”