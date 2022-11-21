New Jersey shoppers work to navigate inflation as holidays approach, per new Stockton poll

Black Friday is in just a few days, but many in the state are not in the holiday-shopping spirit.

Not all residents, however, do not necessarily have plans to cut back as they find different ways to respond to rising costs.

A William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University poll found that two-thirds of New Jersey residents believe inflation will affect their holiday spending in the coming weeks.

Thirty-nine percent of those polled said inflation will impact their spending “a great deal” and 27% said it would “somewhat” affect their spending.

That inflation anxiety did not necessarily translate into plans to reduce the costs of seasonal shopping. About half of those polled said they planned to spend the same amount for the holidays as they did last year, while 13% saying they expected to spend more than last year.

About a third said they would spend less on the holidays than they did last year.

People are maintaining their holiday spending by adjusting their other consumption habits. About half of those polled said they are reducing spending on other, everyday goods and services to be able to afford holiday expenses. Another half said they would not have to make such cutbacks.

The holiday results come as some New Jersey residents have differing feelings about their own economic conditions. Forty-two percent of those polled said their financial situation has worsened from a year ago, while a similar proportion, 41%, said their financial conditions have remained the same. Fifteen percent said their finances have improved.

There were 570 New Jersey adults surveyed for the pol between Oct. 26 and Nov. 15 by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton. The poll has a margin of error of 4.1% with higher margins of error for subsets.

Hughes Center Director John Froonjian said people were determined to find other ways to respond for inflation, without dampening their holiday experience.

“Inflation has gripped consumers with grinch-like tenacity,” Froonjian said in a news release about the poll. “It is making holiday shopping more challenging, but people will spend less on their daily expenses to maintain the spirit of giving.”

A large majority of New Jersey residents have plans to shop for the holidays, with only 11% saying they do not expect to do any shopping. Reflecting a movement towards internet shopping, 53% of those who expect to shop said they will do so online via retailer websites or apps. Thirty percent plan to go to brick-and-mortar stores for their shopping.

There were some bad experiences with supply chain malfunctions which has characterized much of the consumer experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hughes Center Research Associate Alyssa Maurice said a fifth of respondents reported that the gifts they wanted were out of stock and a third reported shipping delays.

Those between 30 and 49, the age group most likely to be raising children, were especially likely to say they faced economic challenges. About three-quarters of the group said they expected inflation to impact their shopping during the holidays, with 45% said that they would be “greatly impacted” by higher prices. Sixty percent said they anticipated reducing their spending in other, everyday areas in preparation for the holidays.

Among the holiday traditions impacted by inflation was travel. Forty-two percent of those polled said costs influenced their choice of whether to take a holiday trip, with 14% saying that they had to change their travel plans or cancel them outright. Overall, 68% of New Jersey residents do not plan to travel for the holidays and 27% do.

Decisions about how to spend the holidays and respond to high prices comes as inflation remains stubbornly high, but is moving downward. The year-to-year inflation rate in October was 7.7%, according to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics issued Nov. 10. While still well above the Federal Reserve target of 2%, the October rate was the lowest year-to-year inflation has been since January.

As people continue to chart their plans for the holidays before it kicks into high gear Friday, New Jersey residents say they are getting off to an early start. A fifth of those who said they planned to shop began doing so in October or earlier, while 30% are waiting until Thanksgiving or early December. Six percent said they will wait until late December.