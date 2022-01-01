New Jersey sets yet another one-day COVID record with nearly 30,000 cases

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 29,740
New deaths: 16
Total number of positive cases: 1,373,394
Total number of deaths: 26,204
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,022,961
Rate of transmission: 1.92
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 39,074 cases, 770 deaths, 350,726 doses administered
Cape May: 8,004 cases, 208 deaths, 126,956 doses administered
Cumberland: 22,145 cases, 481 deaths, 169,088 doses administered
Ocean: 102,365 cases, 2,310 deaths, 663,933 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 1
Source: N.J. Department of Health
