New Jersey sets new record for organ donations in 2020

New Jersey saw a record high 222 residents donate organs in 2020, an 8% increase from 2019, according to NJ Sharing Network, a federally-designated nonprofit responsible for the recovery of organs and tissue donations in the state.
The donation milestone came despite challenges and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in New Jersey where hospital patient surges forced the temporary suspension of routine medical care, elective surgeries and the majority of transplant activity in April and May 2020. Individuals who died due to the virus were ruled out for organ or tissue donation in 2020, according to a news release.
In 2020, 572 organs were transplanted including 339 kidneys, 124 livers, 50 hearts, 45 lungs and 14 pancreases. There were also 46,462 tissue and eye donations. Tissue donations include eye corneas, heart valves, skin grafts, and bone grafts, ligaments and tendons.
“We owe this achievement first and foremost to the generous donors who gave the gift of life, as well as their families,” said Joseph Roth, president and CEO of NJ Sharing Network. “We are also deeply grateful for the extraordinary efforts of our team members and healthcare partners who have bravely worked throughout the difficult year to power our life-saving mission.”
In November, five New Jersey cities — Newark, Jersey City, Edison, Cherry Hill and Mount Laurel — were among the top 10 highest in the United States for registrations on the National Donor Registry, according to NJ Sharing Network.
There are about 4,000 people on the organ transplant waiting list in New Jersey, said NJ Sharing Network. One person dies every three days waiting for a transplant. One organ donor can save eight lives, and one tissue donor can enhance the lives of more than 75 people.
