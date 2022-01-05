New Jersey sets another COVID record with 31,000 new cases; 58 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 31,391
New deaths: 58
Total number of positive cases: 1,474,871
Total number of deaths: 26,354
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,068,350
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Rate of transmission: 1.71
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 41,645 cases, 777 deaths, 351,500 doses administered
Cape May: 8,358 cases, 208 deaths, 127,167 doses administered
Cumberland: 23,202 cases, 486 deaths, 169,599 doses administered
Ocean: 108,109 cases, 2,320 deaths, 665,616 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 5
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.