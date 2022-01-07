 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Jersey sets another COVID-19 record with 33,000+ new cases
top story

New Jersey sets another COVID-19 record with 33,000+ new cases

Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

CBS reports that as demand for COVID-19 tests grows, choosing and using different types of tests can be confusing.

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 33,459

New deaths: 63

Total number of positive cases: 1,535,503

Total number of deaths: 26,519

Total vaccine doses administered: 13,078,405

Rate of transmission: 1.67

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 42,968 cases, 783 deaths, 351,600 doses administered

Cape May: 8,552 cases, 212 deaths, 127,193 doses administered

Cumberland: 23,758 cases, 489 deaths, 169,710 doses administered

Ocean: 111,812 cases, 2,341 deaths, 665,885 doses administered

Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 7

Source: N.J. Department of Health

