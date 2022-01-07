New Jersey sets another COVID-19 record with 33,000+ new cases

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 33,459
New deaths: 63
Total number of positive cases: 1,535,503
Total number of deaths: 26,519
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,078,405
Rate of transmission: 1.67
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 42,968 cases, 783 deaths, 351,600 doses administered
Cape May: 8,552 cases, 212 deaths, 127,193 doses administered
Cumberland: 23,758 cases, 489 deaths, 169,710 doses administered
Ocean: 111,812 cases, 2,341 deaths, 665,885 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Jan. 7
Source: N.J. Department of Health
