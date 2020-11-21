New Jersey Senate and Assembly Republicans call for legislative session to approve emergency aid

New Jersey Senate and Assembly Republicans on Saturday urged the state Legislature to approve emergency aid for small businesses on nonprofits.

The aid, which will come from a portion of the state's unspent CARES Act funds, was proposed in a new release from Senate Leader Tom Kean (R-21), Assembly Leader Jon Bramnick (R-21), Senate Budget Officer Steve Oroho (R-24) and Assembly Budget Officer Hal Wirth (R-24).

"It’s imperative that the Legislature take action immediately to pass a substantial aid package that would protect employers, families, and the New Jersey economy," Kean said in the release. "If the Democrats are willing to rush sessions to consider marijuana legislation, there’s no reason they can’t call the Legislature in to protect millions of jobs."

The state received a $2.4 billion grant through the CARES Act. State Republicans called for an special legislative session to consider S-3210, which would appropriate $300 million from the grant to the state Economic Development Authority to provide financial support to small businesses and nonprofits.

According to the release, the governor recently approved the fiscal year 2021 budget, which calls for $450 million of the grant to be spent on state employee salaries.

"For months, we’ve been trying to get Governor Murphy to do the right thing and release CARES Act funds for their intended purposes of helping our economy stay afloat," Oroho said. "Instead, the governor’s biggest dedication of relief funds has been to subsidize his own administration’s spending while he’s building a massive surplus that won’t help anyone. The Legislature needs to step in and correct course to prevent unnecessary harm to New Jerseyans who have already gone through so much."

