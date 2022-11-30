New Jersey seeks outside source to manage state veterans homes

The state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is being directed to find an outside vendor to manage New Jersey's three veterans homes, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

The department will put out a request for proposals to "manage systemic changes and provide qualified, administrative staff to help lead these initiatives," the Governor's Office said in a news release.

Among the facilities affected is the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland. The other homes are in Menlo Park and Paramus.

“Improving the care our veterans are receiving in each of the three state-run veterans homes remain a crucial priority of my administration,” Murphy said.

The move follows Murphy sending a mission critical team to the Menlo Park home in Edison, Middlesex County, to address management challenges facing the facility, the Governor's Office said. The veterans homes also were at the center of investigations into COVID-19 outbreaks during the early days of the pandemic.

The new vendor would immediately assume the interim CEO role in light of the challenges at Menlo Park, working to find a suitable replacement for the position, the Governor's Office said.

Changes would be made at the Menlo Park facility before the other two homes, the Governor's Office said.

"By seeking experienced leadership — the best of the best — to oversee systemic reforms and bring seasoned staff on board, we will harness the expertise and impartiality of an outside vendor to ensure the implementation of thorough, long-lasting reforms in these homes," Murphy said.

The vendor must have extensive, proven experience in long-term care health administration, and be keen on handling large projects and teams who possess clinical, operations and facility expertise, the Governor's Office said.

A licensed nursing home administrator and director of nursing must have five to 10 years of experience in a 200-plus-bed facility. Other supervisory staff must possess similarly considerable long-term care experience, the Governor's Office said.

Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, who oversees the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, said it's working to ensure the highest standards are met in finding an outside source for care at the homes.

"As a physician and a combat veteran, I have known no greater mission than the one we face in this fight to protect our heroes," Hou said.