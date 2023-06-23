WILDWOOD — Lifelike sculptures have returned to Holly Beach Park, Pacific & Glenwood Pocket Park, Scotty's Park, and SOLCOW Park in Wildwood.

The Seward Johnson sculptures are an art installation part of the city's Arts in the Park program, which began two years ago.

The sculptures are so realistic that they prompted several calls to the Wildwood police last year, officials say.

“This is really a dream come true for me. I have seen our parks go from ignored to adored in just a few short years. The #ArtsintheParks program is exactly what it should be – a way to bring our community together. We welcome visitors to join our programming all summer long," said Deputy Mayor Krista Fitzsimons, who oversees Wildwood Special Events.

There is also a bike tour map on the City of Wildwood website to go along with the sculptures, which will be on display until November.

Visit www.wildwoodnj.org for more information.