New Jersey residents clamoring for COVID-19 vaccine, but supply can't meet demand

Eligible residents throughout the state are clamoring to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, but none is available as demand is far outpacing supply.

“I have called so many places, all the things in Ocean County. And then I went on the Virtua (web)site and the Cooper (web)site. A friend of mine is a doctor in Marlton, and he was saying look other places. I’ve called so many places,” said Cindy Van Lunen, 63, a cancer patient who lives on Long Beach Island.

After eligibility was expanded Wednesday to 4 million New Jerseyans, state officials acknowledged Friday that New Jersey’s supply of COVID-19 vaccines cannot keep up with demand, with residents across the state furiously looking for appointments and confused on where to turn next.

Van Lunen was one of more than 100 people across New Jersey who called a Press of Atlantic City reporter Friday looking for more information on how to get a vaccine or make an appointment at the Atlantic City Convention Center mega site, one of six large-scale vaccination clinics opening across the state this month. The Atlantic City site has not yet opened.

Gov. Phil Murphy addressed the supply issues at his regular COVID-19 briefing Friday, noting the state has received nowhere near the level of vaccines needed from the federal government.

