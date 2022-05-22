New Jersey reports zero new COVID-19 deaths, but more than 3,100 new cases; rate of transmission 1.25

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 3,163
New deaths: 0 (zero)
Total number of positive cases: 2,024,580
Total number of deaths: 30,552
Total vaccine doses administered: 13,990,642
Rate of transmission: 1.25
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 57,165 cases, 936 deaths, 377,446 doses administered
Cape May: 11,278 cases, 255 deaths, 133,487 doses administered
Cumberland: 33,768 cases, 565 deaths, 184,853 doses administered
Ocean: 141,684 cases, 2,803 deaths, 699,537 doses administered
Figures are as of 2 p.m. May 22
Source: N.J. Department of Health
