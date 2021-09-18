New Jersey reports third straight day with over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,043
New deaths: 19
Total number of positive cases: 983,947
Total number of deaths: 24,416
Total vaccine doses administered: 11,452,600
Rate of transmission: 1.07
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 29,015 cases, 683 deaths, 310,725 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 5,701 cases, 188 deaths, 115,042 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 16,689 cases, 419 deaths, 147,422 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 75,004 cases, 2,091 deaths, 597,712 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Sept. 18
Source: N.J. Department of Health
