New Jersey reports no new deaths for 2nd day in row; fewer than 600 new cases

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 531
New deaths: Zero
Total positive cases: 2,283,453
Total number of deaths: 31,480
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,210,225*
Rate of transmission: 0.92
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 64,343 cases, 975 deaths, 381,967 doses administered*
Cape May: 12,832 cases, 271 deaths, 134,740 doses administered*
Cumberland: 38,361 cases, 588 deaths, 187,747 doses administered*
Ocean: 155,065 cases, 2,917 deaths, 705,233 doses administered*
Source: N.J. Department of Health
*Vaccination totals not updated Monday
Figures as of 1:30 p.m. Sept. 5
