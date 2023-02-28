Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 892
New deaths: 18
Total positive cases: 2,544,805
Total number of deaths: 32,858
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,504,613
Rate of transmission: 0.80
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 70,940 cases, 1,014 deaths, 387,217 doses administered
Cape May: 14,074 cases, 282 deaths, 136,818 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,082 cases, 620 deaths, 191,427 doses administered
Ocean: 170,225 cases, 3,092 deaths, 713,380 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 28
Source: NJ Department of Health
