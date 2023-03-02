Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 794
New deaths: 5
Total positive cases: 2,546,257
Total number of deaths: 32,871
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,504,791
Rate of transmission: 0.80
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 71,012 cases, 1,014 deaths, 387,242 doses administered
Cape May: 14,083 cases, 282 deaths, 136,812 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,102 cases, 620 deaths, 191,428 doses administered
Ocean: 170,301 cases, 3,092 deaths, 713,360 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 2
Source: NJ Department of Health
