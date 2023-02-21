Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 677
New deaths: 13
Total positive cases: 2,539,759
Total number of deaths: 32,815
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,506,452
Rate of transmission: 0.95
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 70,751 cases, 1,012 deaths, 387,239 doses administered
Cape May: 14,048 cases, 282 deaths, 136,864 doses administered
Cumberland: 43,964 cases, 620 deaths, 191,402 doses administered
Ocean: 169,949 cases, 3,089 deaths, 713,493 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 21
Source: NJ Department of Health
