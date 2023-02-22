Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 580
New deaths: 9
Total positive cases: 2,540,342
Total number of deaths: 32,824
Total vaccine doses administered: 28,173,096
Rate of transmission: 0.81
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 70,767 cases, 1,012 deaths, 717,383 doses administered
Cape May: 14,050 cases, 282 deaths, 194,821 doses administered
Cumberland: 43,972 cases, 620 deaths, 663,011 doses administered
Ocean: 169,986 cases, 3,090 deaths, 1,265,280 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Feb. 22
Source: NJ Department of Health
