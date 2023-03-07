Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 487
New deaths: 8
Total positive cases: 2,548,798
Total number of deaths: 32,887
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,504,766
Rate of transmission: 0.85
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 71,100 cases, 1,014 deaths, 387,218 doses administered
Cape May: 14,101 cases, 282 deaths, 136,815 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,165 cases, 621 deaths, 191,398 doses administered
Ocean: 170,450 cases, 3,092 deaths, 713,279 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 7
Source: NJ Department of Health
