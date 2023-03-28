Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 495
New deaths: 4
Total positive cases: 2,558,127
Total number of deaths: 32,953
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,509,964
Rate of transmission: 0.85
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 71,378 cases, 1,017 deaths, 387,291 doses administered
Cape May: 14,149 cases, 284 deaths, 136,825 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,336 cases, 621 deaths, 191,577 doses administered
Ocean: 171,047 cases, 3,096 deaths, 713,373 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 28
Source: NJ Department of Health
