Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 488
New deaths: 3
Total positive cases: 2,553,876
Total number of deaths: 32,924
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,506,300
Rate of transmission: 0.85
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 71,256 cases, 1,016 deaths, 387,191 doses administered
Cape May: 14,124 cases, 282 deaths, 136,809 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,278 cases, 621 deaths, 191,498 doses administered
Ocean: 170,764 cases, 3,095 deaths, 713,320 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. March 17
Source: NJ Department of Health
