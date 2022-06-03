 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New Jersey reports nearly 3,900 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

  • 0
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:

New positive cases: 3,896

New deaths: 13

Total number of positive cases: 2,065,040

Total number of deaths: 30,686

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,016,905

Rate of transmission: 0.96

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 58,142 cases, 942 deaths, 378,114 doses administered

Cape May: 11,511 cases, 257 deaths, 133,671 doses administered

Cumberland: 34,238 cases, 569 deaths, 185,231 doses administered

Ocean: 143,873 cases, 2,823 deaths, 700,421 doses administered

People are also reading…

Figures are as of 1 p.m. June 3

Source: N.J. Department of Health

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Workers picket outside Atlantic City casino, seeking raises

Workers picket outside Atlantic City casino, seeking raises

Hundreds of Atlantic City casino workers have picketed outside the Tropicana casino. They're demanding a new contract with the city’s nine gambling halls that guarantees employees a share in the post-COVID recovery. The old contract expired early Wednesday. Union leaders and workers say they'll demonstrate as often as necessary, and are feeling the pinch from rising gas and food prices. Atlantic City casinos and their online partners are collectively making more money than before the pandemic. But they say not all the casinos have surpassed pre-pandemic levels for in-person revenue. The casinos keep only about 30% of online and sports betting money.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kate Middleton pays tribute to Princess Diana

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News