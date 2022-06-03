New Jersey reports nearly 3,900 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 3,896
New deaths: 13
Total number of positive cases: 2,065,040
Total number of deaths: 30,686
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,016,905
Rate of transmission: 0.96
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 58,142 cases, 942 deaths, 378,114 doses administered
Cape May: 11,511 cases, 257 deaths, 133,671 doses administered
Cumberland: 34,238 cases, 569 deaths, 185,231 doses administered
Ocean: 143,873 cases, 2,823 deaths, 700,421 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. June 3
Source: N.J. Department of Health
