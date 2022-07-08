New Jersey reports nearly 3,400 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 3,392
New deaths: 8
Total positive cases: 2,148,410
Total number of deaths: 31,011
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,095,199
Rate of transmission: 1.04
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 60,490 cases, 954 deaths, 379,716 doses administered
Cape May: 11,955 cases, 262 deaths, 134,158 doses administered
Cumberland: 35,544 cases, 573 deaths, 186,307 doses administered
Ocean: 148,004 cases, 2,862 deaths, 702,421 doses administered
Figures as of 1 p.m. July 8
Source: N.J. Department of Health
