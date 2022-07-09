New Jersey reports nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,986
New deaths: 8
Total positive cases: 2,151,415
Total number of deaths: 31,019
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,097,244
Rate of transmission: 1.04
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 60,564 cases, 955 deaths, 379,786 doses administered
Cape May: 11,970 cases, 262 deaths, 134,166 doses administered
Cumberland: 35,581 cases, 573 deaths, 186,329 doses administered
Ocean: 148,182 cases, 2,863 deaths, 702,471 doses administered
Figures as of 1 p.m. July 9
Source: N.J. Department of Health
