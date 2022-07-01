New Jersey reports nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths, rate of transmission back over 1

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,962
New deaths: 8
Total positive cases: 2,131,985
Total number of deaths: 30,969
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,065,205
Rate of transmission: 1.01
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 59,983 cases, 953 deaths, 379,068 doses administered
Cape May: 11,865 cases, 261 deaths, 133,937 doses administered
Cumberland: 35,258 cases, 573 deaths, 186,033 doses administered
Ocean: 147,272 cases, 2,856 deaths, 701,785 doses administered
Figures as of 2 p.m. July 1
Source: N.J. Department of Health
