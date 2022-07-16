New Jersey reports nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths, rate of transmission 1.10

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,993
New deaths: 7
Total positive cases: 2,171,027
Total number of deaths: 31,069
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,111,664*
Rate of transmission: 1.10
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 61,124 cases, 955 deaths, 380,042 doses administered*
Cape May: 12,106 cases, 262 deaths, 134,246 doses administered*
Cumberland: 35,964 cases, 574 deaths, 186,479 doses administered*
People are also reading…
Ocean: 149,130 cases, 2,868 deaths, 702,918 doses administered*
*Vaccination totals not updated Saturday. All other figures as of 1:45 p.m. Saturday
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.