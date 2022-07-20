New Jersey reports nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths; rate of transmission ticks down

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state
New positive cases: 2,979
New deaths: 15
Total positive cases: 2,181,291
Total number of deaths: 31,096
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,122,223
Rate of transmission: 1.10
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 61,437 cases, 957 deaths, 380,226 doses administered
Cape May: 12,166 cases, 264 deaths, 134,321 doses administered
Cumberland: 36,177 cases, 575 deaths, 186,616 doses administered
Ocean: 149,635 cases, 2,870 deaths, 703,165 doses administered
Figures as of 1 p.m. July 20
Source: N.J. Department of Health
