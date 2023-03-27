Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 195
New deaths: 5
Total positive cases: 2,557,629
Total number of deaths: 32,949
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,509,698
Rate of transmission: 0.85
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 71,365 cases, 1,017 deaths, 387,280 doses administered
Cape May: 14,148 cases, 284 deaths, 136,824 doses administered
Cumberland: 44,334 cases, 621 deaths, 191,564 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 171,012 cases, 3,096 deaths, 713,371 doses administered
Figures are as of 2 p.m. March 27
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.