New Jersey reports nearly 2,600 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths; rate of transmission 1.02

COVID-19 in NJ
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,573
New deaths: 2
Total positive cases: 2,153,990
Total number of deaths: 31,021
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,097,244*
Rate of transmission: 1.02
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 60,638 cases, 955 deaths, 379,786 doses administered*
Cape May: 11,988 cases, 262 deaths, 134,166 doses administered*
Cumberland: 35,606 cases, 573 deaths, 186,329 doses administered*
Ocean: 148,319 cases, 2,864 deaths, 702,471 doses administered*
People are also reading…
Figures as of 2 p.m. July 10
*Updated statewide, county vaccination totals unavailable. Totals are through Saturday.
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.