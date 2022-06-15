New Jersey reports nearly 2,500 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,494
New deaths: 17
Total positive cases: 2,094,994
Total number of deaths: 30,815
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,036,988
Rate of transmission: 0.89
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 58,965 cases, 948 deaths, 378,524 doses administered
Cape May: 11,660 cases, 259 deaths, 133,809 doses administered
Cumberland: 34,707 cases, 571 deaths, 185,610 doses administered
Ocean: 145,489 cases, 2,837 deaths, 701,045 doses administered
Figures are as of 2 p.m. June 15
Source: N.J. Department of Health
