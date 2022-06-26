New Jersey reports nearly 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,389
New deaths: 2
Total positive cases: 2,119,698
Total number of deaths: 30,916
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,052,166*
Rate of transmission: Unavailable
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 59,670 cases, 950 deaths, 378,823 doses administered*
Cape May: 11,777 cases, 261 deaths, 133,886 doses administered*
Cumberland: 35,018 cases, 571 deaths, 185,855 doses administered*
Ocean: 146,654 cases, 2,851 deaths, 701,504 doses administered*
People are also reading…
*No updates available on vaccination totals. Figures are from Saturday. Other totals are as of 7 p.m. Sunday
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.