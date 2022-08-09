 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New Jersey reports nearly 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

  • 0
Coronavirus COVID-19 file art

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

New positive cases: 2,287

New deaths: 3

Total positive cases: 2,236,231

Total number of deaths: 31,246

Total vaccine doses administered: 14,173,665

Rate of transmission: 0.92

CASES BY COUNTY

Atlantic: 62,910 cases, 963 deaths, 381,429 doses administered

Cape May: 12,476 cases, 266 deaths, 134,699 doses administered

Cumberland: 37,312 cases, 581 deaths, 187,213 doses administered

People are also reading…

Ocean: 152,441 cases, 2,884 deaths, 704,566 doses administered

Source: N.J. Department of Health

Figures as of 1 p.m. Aug. 9

Source: NJ Department of Health

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump presidential record probe: Ex-president says FBI conducted search at his Florida home

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News