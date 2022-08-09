New Jersey reports nearly 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,287
New deaths: 3
Total positive cases: 2,236,231
Total number of deaths: 31,246
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,173,665
Rate of transmission: 0.92
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 62,910 cases, 963 deaths, 381,429 doses administered
Cape May: 12,476 cases, 266 deaths, 134,699 doses administered
Cumberland: 37,312 cases, 581 deaths, 187,213 doses administered
Ocean: 152,441 cases, 2,884 deaths, 704,566 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Aug. 9
