New Jersey reports nearly 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,298
New deaths: 17
Total positive cases: 2,142,182
Total number of deaths: 30,995
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,085,261
Rate of transmission: 1.04
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 60,284 cases, 954 deaths, 379,413 doses administered
Cape May: 11,927 cases, 262 deaths, 134,065 doses administered
Cumberland: 35,390 cases, 573 deaths, 186,183 doses administered
Ocean: 147,740 cases, 2,859 deaths, 702,224 doses administered
Figures as of 1 p.m. July 6
Source: N.J. Department of Health
