New Jersey reports nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths, rate of transmission ticks up

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
New positive cases: 2,197
New deaths: 13
Total positive cases: 2,125,934
Total number of deaths: 30,948
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,060,599
Rate of transmission: .97
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 59,836 cases, 952 deaths, 378,937 doses administered
Cape May: 11,809 cases, 261 deaths, 133,925 doses administered
Cumberland: 35,114 cases, 572 deaths, 185,983 doses administered
Ocean: 146,967 cases, 2,855 deaths, 701,674 doses administered
Figures as of 2 p.m. June 29
Source: N.J. Department of Health
