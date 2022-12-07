New Jersey reports nearly 2,100 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 2,096
New deaths: 17
Total positive cases: 2,417,349
Total number of deaths: 32,087
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,437,172
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 67,520 cases, 989 deaths, 386,064 doses administered
Cape May: 13,440 cases, 277 deaths, 136,559 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,942 cases, 606 deaths, 190,482 doses administered
Ocean: 162,887 cases, 3,008 deaths, 712,114 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 7
Source: NJ Department of Health
