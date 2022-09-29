New Jersey reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,981
New deaths: 8
Total positive cases: 2,322,795
Total number of deaths: 31,624
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,273,685
Rate of transmission: 1.16
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 65,354 cases, 981 deaths, 383,042 doses administered
Cape May: 13,007 cases, 273 deaths, 135,196 doses administered
Cumberland: 39,345 cases, 595 deaths, 188,567 doses administered
Ocean: 157,264 cases, 2,938 deaths, 706,907 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Sept. 29
