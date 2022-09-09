New Jersey reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,983
New deaths: 13
Total positive cases: 2,289,500
Total number of deaths: 31,516
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,214,693
Rate of transmission: 0.89
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 64,485 cases, 978 deaths, 382,088 doses administered
Cape May: 12,860 cases, 271 deaths, 134,729 doses administered
Cumberland: 38,483 cases, 591 deaths, 188,100 doses administered
Ocean: 155,354 cases, 2,922 deaths, 705,299 doses administered
Source: N.J. Department of Health
Figures as of 1 p.m. Sept. 9
