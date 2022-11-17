New Jersey reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,986
New deaths: 13
Total positive cases: 2,388,850
Total number of deaths: 31,914
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,407,112
Rate of transmission: .88
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 66,826 cases, 987 deaths, 385,556 doses administered
Cape May: 13,342 cases, 278 deaths, 136,328 doses administered
Cumberland: 40,501 cases, 605 deaths, 190,000 doses administered
People are also reading…
Ocean: 161,280 cases, 2,977 deaths, 711,345 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Nov. 17
Source: NJ Department of Health
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.