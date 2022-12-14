New Jersey reports nearly 1,900 new COVID-19 cases, 22 new deaths

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,891
New deaths: 22
Total positive cases: 2,430,551
Total number of deaths: 32,174
Total vaccine doses administered: 14,450,663
Rate of transmission: 1.12
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 67,782 cases, 991 deaths, 386,318 doses administered
Cape May: 13,477 cases, 277 deaths, 136,682 doses administered
Cumberland: 41,128 cases, 609 deaths, 190,626 doses administered
Ocean: 163,562 cases, 3,023 deaths, 712,517 doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Dec. 14
Source: NJ Department of Health
